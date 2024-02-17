Armed Offenders Squad AOS officers raid a house on Game Place in Red Hill Papakura. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Armed Offenders Squad entered a home in the South Auckland suburb of Red Hill, this evening but did not find the person they were looking for.

Police could be heard calling out via a speaker as police dogs barked; “Your house is surrounded by armed police. Come to front door, follow our instructions. Stop mucking around.”

The police surrounded the house shortly before 8pm.

A police spokesperson said officers were responding to an incident on Game Pl.

“Cordons are in place at the scene.”

Later police said they had resolved the incident and would be leaving the scene shortly.

“A person of interest was reported to be at the address however they have not been located and enquiries are ongoing.

Police would like to thank residents in the area for their support while we attended the address.”

Armed Offenders Squad AOS officers raid a house on Game Place in Red Hill Papakura New Zealand Herald photograph by Hayden WOodward 17 February 2024

Earlier neighbours told the Herald the whole incident had been going on for about two hours.

One neighbour said a helicopter had been flying around Papakura since 3pm. Just after 4pm they noticed a lot of police cars started showing up.

The neighbour said “a whole bunch of people were hauled out”. Two police officers were sitting on top of one man, trying to get him zip-tied.