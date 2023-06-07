Michael Wood on his final straw with the Prime Minister, it’s D-day for Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and Prince Harry leaves nothing off limits in his second day in court in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A raft of charges have been laid over the aggravated robberies of two Auckland liquor stores involving firearms.

The two males, aged 26 and 36, appeared in the Manukau District Court yesterday charged with aggravated robbery, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and injuring with intent to injure, police said.

The charges relate to multiple serious incidents in Counties Manukau recently, including an armed robbery which left one person hospitalised.

Police said three men stormed Liquor Baron in Ferguson Rd before allegedly presenting a firearm and seriously assaulting a shopkeeper on May 26.

Emergency services were called to the Ōtara shop at about 6.22pm, but the offenders had fled the scene.

Police had been investigating another report of an aggravated robbery at a liquor store on Ranfurly Rd, Papatoetoe, on June 2.

A firearm was again allegedly presented during the incident but it was not discharged and no one was injured.

The offenders fled the store shortly afterwards in a vehicle.

Police executed search warrants at two Ōtara addresses on Wednesday after inquiries suggested the two incidents were linked.

Two people were subsequently located and taken into custody and a firearm was recovered during the search.

Counties Manukau Detective Inspector Karen Bright said this was a pleasing result for the victims who were hurt.

“While those victims seriously assaulted have been recovering in a stable condition, they will still be coming to terms with the impact of what has occurred.

“Any acts of violence towards members of the public are unacceptable and Police have ensured support is in place for those impacted.

“We hope these arrests bring reassurance to the community that we have no tolerance for this type of behaviour.”

Bright said the arrests were a reminder to those causing harm to local businesses that there are consequences.

“Police are actively investigating these serious incidents and will continue to bring resolutions to those who have been impacted.

“If you choose to participate in this type of unlawful behaviour, you can expect to be held to account.”

She said the matter was now before the court.