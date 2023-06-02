An unknown number of offenders are on the run after an aggravated robbery of a Papatoetoe liquor store this afternoon. Photo / NZME

An unknown number of offenders are on the run after an aggravated robbery of a Papatoetoe liquor store this afternoon. Photo / NZME

An unknown number of offenders are on the run in Auckland after an aggravated robbery involving a firearm in Papatoetoe this afternoon.

The incident occurred about 3.38pm on Friday at a liquor store on Ranfurly Rd.

Police said a firearm was presented but it was not discharged and no injuries have been reported.

The offenders fled the store shortly afterwards in a vehicle.

Police, including the Eagle helicopter, were sent to the area soon afterwards but the offenders have not yet been found, police said.

Inquiries are continuing, including establishing what has been taken.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information to assist the investigation to contact them on 105 quoting the reference number P054858489.