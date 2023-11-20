A fire broke out on Main Street, Fairlie in the early hours of this morning, damaging a number of shops and requiring multiple crews to subdue.

Firefighters in South Auckland are working to extinguish a blaze engulfing a block of seven flats this evening.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said three fire trucks, one aerial truck and a support vehicle are on the scene on Massey Rd, Māngere East, after being called there at 5.45pm.

All the residents of the flats have been accounted for and there were no reported injuries.

An investigator is on the scene to find the cause of the fire. It is not yet known if the fire is suspicious.

