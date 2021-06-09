South Auckland fatal hit and run crash: Up to 30 people handcuffed in Māngere, heavy police presence

Police examine the scene of a suspected hit and run on Thomas Road in Māngere, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Up to 30 people are in handcuffs and being questioned by police after a suspected hit and run which left one person dead in Auckland this morning.

A witness at the scene in Māngere said 20-30 people had been restrained across two scenes, while they were questioned by a heavy police presence of about 15-20 officers.

The Herald has put questions to police and is awaiting a response.

The incident, which occurred about 11.45am, forced nearby Thomas Rd and Jordan Rd to close.

The witness told the Herald armed police had also blocked an area of Pukaki Rd, which was about five minutes down Massey Rd from the scene of the suspected hit and run.

It is understood Pukaki Rd was now open with a heavy police presence. It is believed the suspected hit and run took place on Thomas Rd while a separate incident occurred on Pukaki Rd.

About a dozen officers were currently on site at the Thomas Rd scene.

A vehicle with smashed out windows could be seen in a car park of Bader Dr.

In an earlier statement, police said they were responding to an incident where a person had been hit by a vehicle and died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit was examining the scene and police were making enquiries into the vehicle involved.

"These enquiries are still in the early stages and a further update will be provided once available," said a police spokesperson.