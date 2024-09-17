A potentially dangerous incident on an Auckland building site has raised eyebrows in the construction industry.
Scaffolding and up to eight block walls, each around 3m high toppled over like dominoes on a site in Auckland’s Glenn Innes on May 16, where 28 new dwellings are being built.
A neighbour to the 11-13 Farringdon St site, Lisa Wright, was home with her daughter when it happened.
“It was loud,” Wright told the Herald. “I thought potentially it was something was coming through our back section, that’s how loud it was.
“I ran outside and I think there were probably two people on site. One was sitting in a van, one was wandering around and I just double-checked is everyone okay? Is anyone stuck under there? And he just said no and carried on.”
“I think it was all about getting people in, cutting corners and getting it done.”
Auckland Council field surveying manager Jeff Fahrensohn said a building inspector carried out an initial assessment of the site on the day of the incident, before WorkSafe took over.
WorkSafe concluded the incident occurred due to “strong winds” and “not all risks on the site were identified and controlled”.
They issued an immediate non-disturbance notice on the site which prevented worker access until it was deemed structurally safe on May 21.
However, Wright and other people who live in the area have told the Herald they saw builders on site the very next working day.
WorkSafe said the developer, Farringdon Investments Holdings, later completed its own safety review and revised the way it installs block walls.
Photos show the bricks hadn’t yet been filled with concrete - something that increases stability.
This is normally done every 1.5m if there is no bracing.
During a phone call with the Herald, Farringdon Investments’ Sole Director Paul Huang, insisted the incident was simply a case of “bad luck” and insisted that building hollow block walls as high as 3m was common practice.
Andrew Moore, commercial manager of the Victoria Park-headquartered CMP Construction, disagreed, describing it as “madness”.