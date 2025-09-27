Advertisement
Social media: Protecting our children needs to be a concerted effort – Editorial

Opinion by
NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Auckland teacher Martinique's students inadvertently watched video of Charlie Kirk's killings on social media. Photo / Jason Dorday

THE FACTS

  • Young students in New Zealand expressed distress to teachers after unintentionally watching a video of the Charlie Kirk assassination on social media.
  • New Zealand teachers are calling for more safeguards around the content young people see online.
  • Recent research found the most common type of harmful content young Kiwis are seeing is graphic violence.

News this week that teenage students unintentionally watched graphic video on social media of Charlie Kirk being assassinated while they were at school should be sounding alarm bells.

It demonstrates a disturbing escalation in harmful material that young people can access online.

An Auckland high school teacher, known

