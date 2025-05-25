“Ms Elder-Holmes was issued a warning from the Department (Internal Affairs) in April 2025 to cease the promotion of online gambling through her on-line platform," Vicki Scott, Director Gambling, Regulatory Services for Internal Affairs told the Herald.

In spite of the warning Ms Elder Holmes has continued to do so. A $5000 infringement has now been issued for this breach Department of Internal Affairs

“In spite of the warning Ms Elder Holmes has continued to do so. A $5000 infringement has now been issued for this breach.

“The department is committed to reducing gambling harm in New Zealand and urges all social media influencers to use their platforms responsibly.

“We continue to monitor social media influencers for instances of promoting online gambling”

By law, Elder-Holmes could have been fined up to $10,000 for the breach.

Internal Affairs received 50 complaints about various influencers, including Millie Elder-Holmes, over potential gambling promotions.

Internal Affairs this week received this photo showing Millie Elder Holmes promoting online gambling.

The Elder-Holmes complaint included 36 screenshots of her social media activity taken between June 2024 and March 28, 2025.

The complainant wrote they were “very concerned” about Elder-Holmes allegedly “promoting gambling”.

On the Instagram account @findingmilliee a reader asked: “How come you seem to be all about health and wellness yet you promote gambling?”

The account holder identified as Elder-Holmes replied: “I get paid to promote many things, hair, makeup items, hotels, I run my Instagram account as a business so yes I’m a professional person who don’t give their time away for free. I’m an adult I do adult things.”

The Herald reached out to Elder-Holmes but she did not wish to comment.

Some influencers rejected approaches from offshore gambling sites.

Act MP Brooke van Velden has proposed changes to the online gambling industry in New Zealand. Photo / Marty Melville

Act deputy leader Brooke van Velden’s Online Gambling Bill will regulate online gambling in New Zealand with fines up to $5 million for unlicensed operators.

Foreign companies are likely to dominate New Zealand’s internet gambling market as the Government auctions 15 online casino licences for the first time and is expected to generate up to $200 million for the Government.

Online casino licenses would be issued for three years under the new regime, which will start in February 2026.

Where to get help:

The Gambling Helpline, 0800 654 655, 7 days a week. The Gambling Helpline is also available by texting 8006.

Māori Gambling Helpline - 0800 654 656

Vai Lelei Pasifika Gambling Helpline - 0800 654 657

Youth Gambling Helpline “In Ya Face” - 0800 654 659

Gambling Debt Helpline - 0800 654 658

Joseph Los’e is an award winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News, covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.