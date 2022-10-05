Snowfall in Dannervike, 8am Thursday morning. Video / Leanne Warr

Snow has fallen on some of Hawke's Bay's hills overnight as a cold blast from Antarctica turned October to winter.

A dusting of snow coated Mt Kahuranaki south of Hastings on Thursday morning, while there were also reports of snow in Dannevirke township and Norsewood.

At 8.30am there were reports of snow falling at the top of Te Mata Peak and on SH50 near Takapau. Further up at Ashley Clinton, in Central Hawke's Bay, the snow was settling.

Dannevirke residents reported a light fall around 7am with a heavier fall an hour later.

A MetService spokeswoman said it was "very unusual" weather for October.

Ria Maniapoto was able to make a snowman. Photo / Supplied

She said snow showers were forecast for the rest of the morning in Tararua which would turn into rain in the afternoon.

Further south in the Wairarapa, the snow was much heavier with reports of 2cm on the Remutaka Hill.

A road snowfall warning was in place overnight on the Napier-Taupō Rd, and remained in place this morning, with the next update at 11am.

Ashley Clinton in Central Hawke's Bay on Thursday morning. Photo / Supplied

Ria Maniapoto got a bit of a surprise when she got up on Thursday morning.

Like many other Dannevirke residents, the 9-year-old discovered snow was falling.

At her grandmother's place, roughly 13km from the centre of Dannevirke township, and close to the Ruahine Ranges, the Dannevirke South School student took advantage of the rare event and built a snowman.

"It was so fun."

It was the first time Ria had experienced snow at this time of year, which, according to Niwa, was caused by an air mass straight from Antarctica.

A spokeswoman from Niwa said snowy conditions would affect pass roads and the lingering cold would cause a risk of frost and black ice until Saturday.

Snow on Mt Kahuranaki on Thursday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

The last time it was cooler than average in October was recorded in 2009 when there were record low temperatures and late snowfalls, particularly in the Hawke's Bay and the Central Plateau, she said.

Warmer than average temperatures were expected to develop later in the weekend and into next week.

