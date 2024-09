A search is underway for a person who went missing while snorkelling in Kaikōura on the east coast of the South Island.

A search is underway for a person who went missing while snorkelling in Kaikōura on the east coast of the South Island.

A search is underway for a person who went missing while snorkelling in Kaikōura on the east coast of the South Island.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted around 4:50pm when the person was reported unaccounted for 30 minutes.

A search for the person began soon after, assisted by Coastguard volunteers and a helicopter.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.