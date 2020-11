The falling tree seriously damaged a car parked in St Patick's Square. Photo / Dean Purcell

A tree has snapped and crashed into a parked car in Auckland's St Patrick's Square, causing severe damage to the vehicle.

The impact has shattered the car's windscreen and crushed the roof.

Police are the scene and the area around the Wyndham St site has been cordoned off.