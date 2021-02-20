Smooth seas and sunny skies for Sunday Prada Cup racing

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Aucklanders thanking their lucky stars they aren't in lockdown will be able to head outdoors and take in Prada Cup racing under glorious blue skies today.

The city is heading for a top of 25C with fine weather and light winds, before Monday also dawns fine and heads for a high of 25C and evening clouds.

Today's light winds may present a challenge for the America's Cup contender boats racing near Waiheke Island, but they will likely create perfect conditions for residents to flock to the beach or swimming pool.

And it won't be just Auckland getting in on the act as beautiful Sunday weather is forecast up and down the land of the (usually) long white cloud.

"It's looking like a fine weekend for pretty much the entire country, with maybe just a little cloud in the morning and drizzle in Fiordland," MetService meteorologist David Miller said

Good morning New Zealand! There's a big high pressure system over the country at the moment so that means a sunny, settled day for most once the some areas of cloud have cleared this morning. Forecasts at https://t.co/hnwmGxU1gR ^CD pic.twitter.com/Sm7GMMaVr2 — MetService (@MetService) February 19, 2021

The South Island's Blenheim with a top of 30C and Alexandra and Gisborne (29C) in the North Island were set to be among the hottest locations in the country.

The only potential losers might be Prada Cup contenders Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK racing on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour.

Racing is scheduled to get under way between 4pm and 6pm each day, but Miller said the breezes could be "struggling" to reach the minimum 6.5 knots required.

Later in the week, a large front is expected to move on to the west of the South Island, bringing heavy rain to Fiordland and Westland on Tuesday.