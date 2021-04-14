Smokefree New Zealand: Government looks at limiting nicotine, age restrictions in 2025 goal

The Government has put forward a number of proposals to try achieve its goal of making New Zealand Smokefree by 2025. Photo / File

The Government is suggesting limiting the amount of nicotine allowed in cigarettes.

It is one of a number of proposals being put forward to meet its goal of making New Zealand smoke-free by 2025.

Others include restricting where cigarettes can be sold and creating a licensing regime.

The Government is also talking about creating a smoke-free generation, where people who are under 18 next year will never be able to buy cigarettes.

Public health professor Chris Bullen said studies show at low nicotine levels, non-smokers do not get addicted and smokers cut down or quit.

Late last month the Cancer Society launched a petition calling for a significant reduction in the number of stores that are able to sell tobacco.

A University of Otago study found during the country's nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, people who felt lonely or isolated almost all the time were more than three times more likely to increase their cigarette intake than those who were never lonely.