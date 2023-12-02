Voyager 2023 media awards
Smokefree laws: The coalition has taken us from world leaders to world losers

Shaneel Lal
The Government’s changes will remove the limitation on the number of approved retail outlets that can sell smoked tobacco products. Photo / File

OPINION

Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 is going up in smoke as the Government is set to repeal the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Act.

The Government’s changes will remove

