CCTV footage shows thieves with hammers raiding an Auckland jewellery store. Video / Tj Handcrafted

Police are investigating another jewellery store robbery in Auckland, one of several in the past few weeks.

Jewellery wholesaler Tj Handcrafted reported it had been the latest target of a smash-and-grab. The business in the Botany Town Centre said it was the third such robbery.

The East Tamaki shop posted security camera footage of the incident on its Facebook page, which showed two men breaking into glass cabinets with hammers as a scared staff member fled to the back of the store for safety.

An eyewitness told the Herald the loud banging sound caused shoppers to run frantically in fear. She hid in the salon next door before entering the store to investigate after the robbers fled.

She took a video for evidence, showing the damage.

"Glass was everywhere, I tried to comfort the worker who was so scared," the witness said.

A police spokesperson said at about 2.30pm yesterday police received reports of two unknown men entering a retail address on Chapel Rd and taking several items. The offenders fled in a vehicle.

Police said inquiries are ongoing.

"Police treat these incidents seriously and we remain focused on investigating any incidents of violence," the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220711/2948.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

In a second incident across town yesterday, shoppers were also left terrified after up to a dozen people attempted to break into the Michael Hill store at Lynn Mall in New Lynn.

About 6pm, the offenders approached the metal security door and attempted to gain entry while workers hid inside, a witness told the Herald.

They said the perpetrators looked like "young scumbags" and were armed with large hammers, crowbars and sticks.

"It was quite a shock that this kind of thing could happen five metres from where I was sitting."

The group ran off after realising they could not gain entry.

Police said enquiries into the attempted robbery were ongoing.

Meanwhile, Auckland Police also posted a video on its Facebook page today of another jewellery robbery at Sylvia Park from last year and asked for the public's assistance with identifying the offender.

It was unclear if police believed the man was wanted in connection to other jewellery store robberies

Last week shoppers were left shocked when robbers shattered glass cabinets at Michael Hill in the Newmarket Westfield mall.

Police said at the time the offenders left the scene in a silver Mazda Atenza, which was found abandoned in Almorah Pl a short time later.

And last month a Michael Hill store on the corner of Hurstmere and Lake Rds in Takapuna was the target of a daylight robbery.

Police later arrested a 20-year-old man and charged him with receiving stolen property.

Some of the goods were returned to the store.