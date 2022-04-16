There has been an incident in the Tasman District. Image / File

A small plane has crash-landed in the Mapua Estuary, near Nelson.

The two occupants have emerged unscathed after emergency services were called to the incident at 10.30am.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Andrew Norris said a float plane landed poorly in the estuary, also known as Waimea Inlet.

He said the plane started to sink, but everyone was rescued and the aircraft was towed ashore.

Police were investigating, Norris said.

One firefighter went out on a boat in the rescue effort, but most rescuers were civilians or police officers, he said.

Police confirmed a small plane landed on the water near Hoddy Rd in Redwood Valley.

The two occupants were not injured and had been helped to shore by nearby vessels, police said.