A person has been taken to Timaru hospital following a "hard landing". Photo / File

A skydiver who had a "hard landing" has been transported to Timaru Hospital with moderate injuries this morning.

Police said they were notified of the hard landing on Tekapo-Twizel Rd, Pukaki, about 10.35am.

A St John's spokesperson said they transported a patient in a moderate condition via helicopter to Timaru Hospital.

