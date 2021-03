Emergency services called to a serious parachute incident at Tauranga Airport.

A person is dead after a skydiving incident at Tauranga Airport.

Emergency services were called to the airport on Kittyhawk Way at 10.33am today after reports a person had crashed in a parachute.

Inital reports from St John ambulance said the person was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition.

Police have now confirmed the person died on the way to hospital. WorkSafe has been notified.

Two St John ambulances and one police car were at the scene.