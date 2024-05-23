Jenna Powell lines up to take on the 2024 Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge.

A team of Waihi rescue volunteers have raised more than $50,000 for charity through its 2024 Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge effort.

One of those who take part was Brett Sims, acting mines rescue co-ordinator at OceanaGold Waihi.

Sims described himself as “pushing 60 years old” but he also has an artificial (titanium) hip, “which my team-mates say gives an unfair advantage, as it is lighter”.

Two rescue groups, one from OceanaGold Waihi, the other from OceanaGold Macraes, put in a combined effort to tackle the challenge and raise funds.

The 1103 steps to the top of the Auckland Sky Tower are no mean feat, but the extra 25kg of firefighting equipment turns the task into herculean effort.

Thousands of firefighters from New Zealand and beyond took part on Saturday. The event was founded by firefighter Tony Scott, who has been part of both Northland and Auckland Airport Fire Rescue Service since 1988.

The event has raised money for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand for 20 years, growing from $17,500 in its first year, to over $1 million annually.

After the weekend’s challenge, it has raised nearly $16 million for blood cancer patients and their families, since it began.





Fourth-placed in their fundraising effort was OceanaGold Macraes emergency response which raised $58,428 while the fifth-placed OceanaGold Waihi raised $53,007.

Collectively, the two OceanaGold volunteer mines rescue teams raised over $110,000, more the 5 per cent of the $1,924, 857 raised by participants this year, Sims said.

Sims, wearing a self-contained breathing apparatus which weighed 25kg, participated in the grand masters’ category and completed the climb in a time of 18 minutes 47 seconds, placing 49th out of 94.

“Why do I do it?

“It’s all ego. I want to challenge myself and do better,” he said.

He was joined by Jenna Powell, an environmental adviser at OceanaGold Waihi.

“We carry a BG4, a closed-circuit system for use in irrespirable atmospheres. As you climb you are breathing pure oxygen with each breath being constantly being scrubbed clean,” Sims said.

“You can’t get any fresh air as you climb and begin to work harder the chemical reaction used to clean your expelled air makes what you are breathing in heat up.

“You really have to pace yourself, by the time you get close to the top it’s like putting a hair dryer blowing hot air into your mouth; your mask fills with condensation, and you sweat from carrying 25kg of gear all the way up to the 51st floor.

“When you climb you might be passing someone, or someone passes you; we are all highly competitive, but on the way past someone, you always give a pat on the back and check they are OK, and people who pass you do the same, we really are a brotherhood, and a sisterhood.”

Contributions came via sponsorships from local and national businesses, individuals, raffles, ‘bucket shakes’ at events and outside supermarkets, quiz evenings, a disco, “plus lots of individual creative ways to raise money for a very special cause”, he said.

“Will I be back?

“Of course, as mines rescue, it’s in our nature to assist those in need; the Sky Tower Challenge does that in spades.”

Powell said she participated in the open 16-39 age group category.

“I got told that the floor numbers don’t match the flights of stairs, so don’t look at the numbers; I got into a rhythm and got a bit of a system going, people were really good at pulling over.

“Before I really knew it I was at the 44th floor, that’s where you go around the tower before climbing again; that bit I did walk, from there I had been told to just gun it, so that is what I did,” she said.

Powell suggested anyone considering taking on the challenge should “train longer than you think you need to”.

“Train harder than you think you need to and carry more weight than you will carry on the day.

“Harder in training, easier on the day.”

In her first-ever attempt at the challenge, Powell gained second place in her category.

She said she would be back next year.

“Absolutely; I really want to push myself further, I think I was a bit conservative on my first climb, not knowing what to expect.

“I am really competitive; I would like to at least beat my own time next year; I have also been telling the boys that I am going to smash their times.”

Organised by LBC and FireUp Events, the challenge attracts both New Zealand and international firefighters dedicated to supporting the cause.

About 1100 took part in this year’s event - 100 more than last year.

Participants include New Zealand firefighters, as well as international competitors from countries all over the world like Australia, the United States, Chile, Germany and Croatia.



