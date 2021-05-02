Skellerup Pink Bands: Gumboot altered in support of breast cancer

Skellerup's classic Red Band gumboot has been altered for the first time since it was released in 1958. Photo / Supplied

Skellerup's Red Band gumboot has been altered for the first time since it was released in 1958.

A special edition Pink Band gumboot is now on sale to raise money and show support for those affected by breast cancer, particularly in rural communities.

Nine New Zealanders are diagnosed with breast cancer every day, a third of whom live outside the main centres.

Skellerup is working in partnership with the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand.

"For rural communities, a cancer diagnosis often brings with it added complexities. The realities of farm life mean it's not always possible to take weeks (or months) off to receive treatment, resulting in many women choosing mastectomies over breast-conserving surgery.

"Limited resources in the rural health sector can also mean they have less access to breast reconstruction treatments," a spokesperson for the business said.

The limited-edition gumboots feature pink detailing and a pink ribbon printed on the calf. Five dollars from every pair will go directly to the foundation.

"Apart from a small update to make the footbed more comfortable and the addition of the Safety Gumboot to the range, this is the first time Red Band gumboots have been altered since their introduction in 1958."

Pink Bands are available in-store and online exclusively from Farm Source, Farmlands and PGG Wrightson. Find out more here.