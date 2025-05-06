It came after the Government pulled the plug on iReX because of cost blowouts, which was set to deliver new port-side infrastructure and two rail-enabled hybrid ferries.

Ferry Holdings Ltd was created by the Government to lead contractual negotiations with shipyards and ports.

Its chairman, Chris Mackenzie, said that six shipyards have been shortlisted by its board to build the new ferries.

Mackenzie said their management team had invited them to make bids before contracts are signed later this year.

“Ferry Holdings has met with all shipyards virtually and shipyard visits are planned over the coming weeks, with Ferry Holdings represented by our Ship Programme Director.”

The company has also made adviser selections for the ship procurement process.

These are naval architects Knud E. Hansen, OSK Design for ship interior design, maritime lawyers Holman Fenwick Willan and shipbrokers BRS Shipbrokers.

Mackenzie said that the company was recruiting for a chief executive.

- RNZ