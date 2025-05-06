By Nick James of RNZ
Six shipbuilders have been shortlisted for the job of delivering the much-anticipated new Cook Strait ferries.
In March, Rail Minister Winston Peters announced that two new ferries would replace the ageing Interislander fleet by 2029.
There would also be necessary upgrades for the Wellington and Picton ports.