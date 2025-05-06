Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Six shipbuilders shortlisted to deliver new Cook Strait ferries

By Nick James
RNZ·
2 mins to read

The new ferries will replace the ageing Interislander fleet. Photo / Getty Images / Hagen Hopkins

The new ferries will replace the ageing Interislander fleet. Photo / Getty Images / Hagen Hopkins

By Nick James of RNZ

Six shipbuilders have been shortlisted for the job of delivering the much-anticipated new Cook Strait ferries.

In March, Rail Minister Winston Peters announced that two new ferries would replace the ageing Interislander fleet by 2029.

There would also be necessary upgrades for the Wellington and Picton ports.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It came after the Government pulled the plug on iReX because of cost blowouts, which was set to deliver new port-side infrastructure and two rail-enabled hybrid ferries.

Ferry Holdings Ltd was created by the Government to lead contractual negotiations with shipyards and ports.

Its chairman, Chris Mackenzie, said that six shipyards have been shortlisted by its board to build the new ferries.

Mackenzie said their management team had invited them to make bids before contracts are signed later this year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Ferry Holdings has met with all shipyards virtually and shipyard visits are planned over the coming weeks, with Ferry Holdings represented by our Ship Programme Director.”

The company has also made adviser selections for the ship procurement process.

These are naval architects Knud E. Hansen, OSK Design for ship interior design, maritime lawyers Holman Fenwick Willan and shipbrokers BRS Shipbrokers.

Mackenzie said that the company was recruiting for a chief executive.

- RNZ

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand