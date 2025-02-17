Greg Lowe has been appointed as a director. He is the former global chief executive of Beca, former managing director of Beca Australia and a qualified marine engineer with previous shipbuilding experience.

Greg Lowe, Chris MacKenzie and Heather Simpson board of Ferry Holdings Limited Composite Photo / NZME

Peters said the three bring substantial and specific expertise for the “no-nonsense” delivery of cost-effective infrastructure.

“The new board will manage the contractual negotiations with shipyards, ports, and any other party required to deliver safe, reliable and resilient Interislander services into the future – working closely with us as shareholding Ministers.

“The board will undertake the procurement process for new ferries and report back to ministers for final decisions and similarly engage in the landside development planning and funding agreements with ports with decisions taken by ministers.

The Government has been working to narrow the list of potential shipbuilders for new Cook Strait ferries so a deal can be struck swiftly when ministers agree on the type of vessels they want.

The future of the ageing Interislander fleet hangs in the balance as Peters, who is now in charge of delivering the new ferries, is on the hunt for a better option than the one Finance Minister Nicola Willis put on the table last year.

Peters said this month that the Government had started worldwide market engagement to buy new ferries.

“The Government will immediately engage shipyards internationally, identifying those with the capability, capacity and interest to deliver new ferries by 2029.

“This will narrow the list of potential shipbuilders to those able to strike a deal, ensuring no time is wasted when we issue the ship specifications later this year.”

The Government has also invited the private sector to submit alternative proposals for a ferry service which will be assessed alongside the procurement process in March.

