Six injured in serious road crashes across North Island

One person has been critically injured in the crash. Photo / NZME

Six people have been injured in a series of road crashes across the North Island overnight.

A person was critically injured and transported to hospital by helicopter following a serious crash on State Highway 5, north of Taupo.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash just after 10.20pm last night, after a car crashed into a pole at Tahorakuri Forest on SH5.

A St John's spokesperson said they assessed and treated a patient who was in a critical condition, and transported them to Waikato Hospital via helicopter.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and road closures remained in place until about 3am, said police.

Several other people have been hospitalised overnight after road incidents around the North Island.

Another person was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition following a crash in Raglan at 4.24am.

A St John's spokesperson said they responded with an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and PRIME doctor before assessing the patient and transporting them to hospital.

Emergency services also responded to a two-car crash at 4.44am in Randwick Park, Auckland, this morning, at the intersection between Alfriston and Magic Way.

St John's transported four people to hospital – two with minor injuries and two with moderate injuries, said police.