Six arrests as motorcycle mob strike in Auckland, performing dangerous stunts

A motorcyclist doing stunts on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway on April 3, 2021. Photo supplied

Police have arrested six people and impounded 10 motorcycles following a mass ride event in Auckland today.

Witness have said there were around 60 motorcycles pulling wheelies and burnouts along East Auckland's Tamaki Drive being escorted by police.

Footage of stunts along Auckland's Southwestern Motorway have also been captured on video.

The rider performs stunts on the Southwestern Motorway. Photo / via video

Counties Manukau road policing manager Kay Lane said police responded to several calls for service today in relation to a large group of dirt bikes and other vehicles.

"Further action is likely against those involved and we have a number of ongoing inquiries and CCTV footage to review in relation to today's event," Lane said.

"These riders showed a complete disregard for other motorists and placed themselves and others at risk."

Aside from the six arrests there have been a number of infringements issued from today's mass ride.

"We would like to thank the public for their cooperation and patience and we want to reassure the community that we don't tolerate offending on our roads," Lane said.

"We will continue to monitor group bike rides and offending on the roads will be investigated and follow-up action taken.

"Our inquiries also remain ongoing in relation to the Waitangi Day bike ride in regards to identifying and taking follow-up action against those identified as being responsible for offending."

It is not the first time a large group of motorcyclists have taken to Auckland's streets to perform bold stunts over a long weekend.

Over Waitangi weekend on February 6, a mob of motorcyclists were filmed pulling wheelies and doing burnouts in the Waterview Tunnel, the Southern Motorway and other roads.

Still from video posted to Tik Tok of a motorcycle rider on the Southern Motorway over Waitangi Weekend 2021 popping a wheelie and riding without a helmet.

Footage has emerged of one rider, wearing no helmet or protective gear, pulling a wheelie on a dirt bike for more than 12 minutes - some of it through the entire 4.2km length of Waterview Tunnel.

A separate video shows a group of riders without helmets - one of them shirtless and astride a quad bike - travelling en masse down Mt Roskill's Richardson Rd.

Still from video posted to Tik Tok of a motorcycle rider on the Southern Motorway over Waitangi Weekend 2021 popping a wheelie.

One person was arrested and charged following the Waitangi weekend stunts for alleged dangerous driving behaviour.

At the time Auckland Mayor Phil Goff condemned the dangerous behaviour on the city's roads.

"This sort of reckless and idiotic behaviour puts the health and safety of the community at risk and those responsible need to be held accountable," Goff said.

"Police are following up any and all leads from the public and I encourage anyone with information that could help identify those involved to report it by calling 105."

National's police spokesman Simeon Brown also condemned the group.

"These illegal motorcyclists have been spending time in East Auckland over the weekend terrorising motorists and blocking intersections," he said in February.