Six arrested in police sting targeting motorcycle gang

Six people have been arrested in a police sting targeting the Rebels MC gang. Photo / NZ Police

Six people have been arrested in a police sting targeting members of a motorcycle gang in Auckland.

Police swooped in on a number of properties around the city today, arresting six men from East Tāmaki, Māngere, Clendon Park, Papakura and Manurewa.

The arrests come after months of investigating a series of arsons around Auckland earlier this year - off the back of rising tensions between the Rebels MC gang and members of the King Cobras.

That investigation led to further alleged serious criminal offending - including the possession and supply of methamphetamine and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said the investigation into the series of arsons remains ongoing.

However, today's arrests showed the commitment from police to stamp out criminal offending by organised crime groups and to hold them accountable.

"Lives and families are destroyed by methamphetamine and gangs are at the centre of that destruction.

"[The] police and our partners see the hurt methamphetamine causes to individuals on a daily basis," he said.

"All gangs are interested in are the profits so they can lead an outwardly lavish style. They have no interest in the damage left behind by this drug they continue to peddle."