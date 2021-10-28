Man who attempted murder-suicide at holiday park denied parole but may be free by Christmas

Blair Tamihana has now been refused parole twice but has been invited to reapply before the end of the year. Photo / Rob Kidd, File

The man behind a failed murder-suicide at a Dunedin holiday park has been denied parole, but may still be out of prison by Christmas.

Blair Wiremu Tamihana, 46, was jailed for three years eight months for attempted murder when he was sentenced before the High Court at Dunedin last year.

At a Parole Board hearing at Otago Corrections Facility last month, Tamihana was declined early release for the second time.

However, his progress was such that the board agreed to see him again by December.

Tamihana, the court heard at sentencing, had come out of a marriage of 20 years when he met the victim.

On May 30, 2019, he was on bail on domestic violence charges (later dropped) and breached his conditions by meeting the woman.

After a trip to the police station for the woman to withdraw her police complaint, the pair went to the village of Portobello, where Tamihana was staying in a caravan.

An argument resulted in the defendant pushing the victim on to a bed.

After an attempt to stab himself in the stomach with a hunting knife, Tamihana swallowed nine prescription painkillers and made the victim take one.

He disabled his girlfriend's cellphone then turned the stove on, releasing the gas he hoped would kill them.

Finally, Tamihana closed the vents and parked his car beside the caravan's door, climbing back in through the bathroom window.

"We are going to die together," he told the victim.

However, she waited for Tamihana to pass out before sneaking through the window and alerting the camp manager.

Tamihana completed drug counselling early this year and was currently undertaking work with an undisclosed professional.

She recommended he do more than the six sessions they had completed.

Tamihana had accommodation lined up with "a robust, pro-social person" and panel convener Judge David Mather remarked on the numerous letters from supporters that were before the board.

"Having carefully considered these matters, we take the view that it is essential that Mr Tamihana attend the reintegration meeting ... before he is released," he said.

"He is serving his first prison sentence for a serious offence, but in our view, clarity around the support network for him following release and the role to be played by those who will be supporting him is essential."

How to get help

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)

• Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)

• It's Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children. Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)

• Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence

• Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.