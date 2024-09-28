Advertisement
Sir Tim Shadbolt: From New Zealand political heavyweight to the unwanted mayor

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
Sir Tim Shadbolt has retired from the public eye and is said to be in ailing health.

A larger-than-life figure in New Zealand politics, Sir Tim Shadbolt was the longest-serving mayor in the country’s history, leading Invercargill for nearly three decades. Once known for his charisma and radicalism, his final years in office were marred by controversy, health issues and public criticism. He Ben Tomsett spoke to old friends, political allies and councillors on the rise, decline and fall of a political heavyweight.

