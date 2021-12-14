Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Sir John Kirwan: Waving goodbye to the Covid-19 blues

5 minutes to read
Sir John Kirwan cutting a dash on a wave at Waihi Beach. Photo / Supplied

Sir John Kirwan cutting a dash on a wave at Waihi Beach. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Sir John Kirwan

OPINION

A long time ago, I learned that one of the best things I could do to manage my mental health was to get to my "happy place" as often as possible. My "happy place"

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.