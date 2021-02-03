Sinkhole in Wellington city under investigation

The affected area is closed off with traffic management in place. Photo / Supplied

Wellington Water is investigating a sinkhole that has developed in the city centre.

"We're investigating a sinkhole on Jervois Quay, Wellington. Traffic management has closed the left and centre lane on Jervois Quay, as well as the turning lane from Hunter St," Wellington Water said in a statement on Twitter.

Traffic management are currently on site.

The reports of the sinkhole emerge following weeks of water woes for the capital city.

Wellington has been plagued with burst pipes and water mains, with staff left scrambling to stop wastewater spilling into the harbour.

Last week a cast iron pipe built in the early 1900s burst at the intersection of Victoria and Mercer Sts.

The pipe was due for renewal or replacement in two or three years.

The hole or split was a relatively modest size in terms of the actual defect, but was problematic because the area was pressurised, Wellington Water chief executive Colin Crampton said at the time.

"Wastewater comes from businesses and residents and it flows down to the harbour edge, where it's contained in tanks and is pumped back up to the main tunnel that goes to the wastewater treatment plant.

"So, because it's under pressure, it means it gets forced out of that defect and is obviously much more tricky than if it was just a gravity flowing main."

The burst pipe prompted council to request CBD residents only flush the toilet when essential and minimise the use of inside drains.

Just a couple of days later sandbags had to be brought in to protect properties in Aro Valley when a water main burst on Aro St.

In footage posted on social media, police could be seen assisting traffic while water gushed up into the air and across the road.

Rocks could be seen sprayed across the road and a digger had to be brought on site to help with the clean-up.

Water reached halfway up the wheels of some parked cars and the footpath was so flooded it was difficult to walk through without gumboots.

In November a blocked pipe near Queens Wharf sent about 20,000 litres of wastewater flowing into the harbour, and in December central city residents were left without water for hours after a water main burst.

