Single digit temps: New Zealand shivers as mercury plunges below zero, -5.2C at Dunedin Airport

Frosts cover much of the South Island and central North Island after the mercury dips below zero in many parts of the country this morning. Photo / Alexia Johnston

Frosts cover much of the South Island and central North Island after the mercury dips below zero in many parts of the country this morning. Photo / Alexia Johnston

Much of New Zealand is waking to some of the coldest temperatures recorded so far this year.

For many centres the mercury is barely struggling to get much above zero, with eastern parts of the South Island and central North Island plummeting to bone-chilling negative territory.

Just before 6am, Dunedin airport was the coldest spot in the country, recording -5.2C, while Alexandra was sitting at -3.4C and Ashburton was on -2.3C. In the North Island, the coldest sports were Waiouru on -3.5C and Taumarunui on -2.5C.

Just before 6am Auckland recorded a chilly 4.8C at the airport. The average minimum temperature for May is 10.3C.

MetService forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said most of the country was waking to a very cold morning.

For the second day running, frosts were blanketing the South Island and parts of the North Island.

"Most of the country is very cold this morning. For Auckland Airport this would be the coldest the mercury has dipped this year," said Makgabutlane.

Yesterday, Niwa forecast the temperature to get so cold that frosts would be possible in rural south Auckland.

Check out the frost risk map for tonight! 🥶



It will be the coldest night of the year for Waikato, Auckland, and Northland, with spots of frost possible near the Auckland/Waikato border...



Our model is predicting a minimum temperature of 3-4 degrees in Auckland City! pic.twitter.com/ZhIE6eKG1v — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 13, 2021

Makgabutlane said the central North Island was experience bitterly cold temperatures, and the coldest they had reached so far this year.

MetService is warning of another unsettled spell of weather for the weekend, with a succession of fronts sweeping across the country.

Early next week central and southern New Zealand can expect to be hit by heavy rain, gales and snow.