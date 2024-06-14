Andrew Stevens is to direct A Night with the Stars at Evolution Theatre.

With more than 30 years of experience as a performer in Gisborne’s amateur theatre scene, Andrew Stevens takes up the role of director/production manager of Evolution Theatre’s upcoming Matariki celebration, A Night with The Stars.

Audiences may remember him as one of the potential dads in the 2019 production of Mamma Mia!, or more recently in Beachfront Reality where he played Peter Elwood in the premiere of Susan Partington’s play.

Stevens has managed small shows like New York Nights in the past, where he got a group of local singers and gave them the opportunity to get on stage and perform in front of an audience.

A Night With the Stars is more ambitious, featuring 13 local singers each portraying a Matariki star with their song choice.

“This show is going to be quick and snappy and will flow nicely, beginning with an introduction where we will tell the story of how the legend of Matariki came about,” Stevens says.

Expect to see a lot of stage regulars, including Tirzah Russel (Mamma Mia!), Amelia Williams (Beauty and the Beast) and Jasmine Taare.

“I reached out to those I have performed with in the past, who I love sharing the stage with and hearing them sing,” he says.

In te reo Māori, Matariki means “tiny eyes” or “eyes of God”. The children of the Earth Mother Papatūānuku and Sky Father Ranginui were divided over whether to separate them and bring light and life to the Earth. Eventually Tāne Mahuta, the god of the forest, lay on his back and used his feet to force them apart.

There are many legends about the star cluster Matariki. One of the most popular is that the star Matariki is the whaea (mother), surrounded by her six daughters, Tupu-ā-nuku, Tupu-ā-rangi, Ururangi, Waipunarangi, Waitā and Waitī.

In A Night with the Stars, Stevens takes the theme from each star - for example, Waitā and Waitā are linked to fresh water and the ocean, so the singers have chosen a song that reflects that.

Prior to each segment there will be a visual with the name of the star and some art, and a voice-over explaining what the star symbolises.

“I don’t want it to be a lesson but it will give people an understanding of what each star in the Matariki cluster stands for and how we can relate to it,” Stevens says.

The evening will start with a karakia and a presentation about the story of Matariki which will use silhouettes.

“The songs have been chosen and we are about to start rehearsing.

“Some of the singers are going to do poetry as well, which they have created themselves. And we will start and finish with ensemble songs.

“The committee are organising a lovely kai at halftime. So you’re going to get a great show and a nice feed at halftime - a Matariki feast if you like.

“It’s a celebration where people can enjoy beautiful music and learn a bit about the meaning of Matariki at the same time.”

For a man who said he was having a break from theatre this year, Stevens has a pretty full schedule. As well as directing the Matariki show, he is also in Centre Stage’s We Will Rock You and he has been cast as Tick in MTG’s upcoming production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

Set to dazzle in A Night with the Stars are Jason Akuhata-Brown, Anita Crabbe, Elizabeth Cutts, Louisa Dearlove, Beatrice Fawcett, Dorothy Fletcher, Jess Horsfield, Amanda Maclean, Justine Read-Bloomfield, Tirzah Russel, Jasmine Taare, Taonga Tangaere and Amelia Williams.















