A British man died and several passengers were left injured after a Singapore Airlines flight from London dropped suddenly.

One New Zealander remains in a Thai hospital after suffering serious injuries on board the Singapore Airlines flight that hit severe turbulence.

Twenty-three New Zealanders were on board flight SQ321 last week and four were hospitalised after the plane plunged approximately 1800m in three minutes.

“One New Zealand citizen now remains in hospital due to injuries sustained on the flight last week. Due to privacy concerns we will not be providing information on individual cases,” a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) spokesperson said.

A statement released by Bangkok’s Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital on Sunday night said 41 of the over 100 passengers injured on the flight remained in hospital.

One New Zealander, three Australians and a British national remained in the intensive care unit (ICU). One other Kiwi was listed as a patient at the hospital.

The Singapore Airlines Boeing 777, which departed from London’s Heathrow Airport for Singapore with 211 passengers and 18 crew members aboard, encountered severe weather conditions before the plane was diverted and landed in stormy weather in Bangkok.

Singapore Airlines confirmed that a British man had died and its chief executive extended his condolences to the man’s family. The airline said there were “multiple” injuries on the flight.

Wife in intensive care told husband is dead

Geoff Kitchen, a 73-year-old British man, died from a suspected heat attack onboard the flight, the Daily Mail reported.

Kitchen is believed to have been sitting next to his wife Linda when Flight SQ321 hit severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean. Linda Kitchen reportedly suffered severe spinal injuries.

The British passenger who died after a flight to Singapore was hit by severe turbulence has been named as 73-year-old Geoffrey Kitchen.

Kitchen had been in intensive care in a Bangkok hospital, and was only told on Wednesday morning (UK time) that her husband was dead.

A family friend told the Daily Mail that she spoke with her son Stuart on the phone from hospital, despite being woozy with painkillers.

“She has spinal and shoulder injuries – I think she was unconscious when they got her off the plane.”

Kiwi passenger requires 31 stitches for flight injuries

The family of one New Zealand man who needed 31 stitches described the turbulence and the moment he was thrown from his seat to 1News. He said the turbulence was “violent shaking for 30 seconds and then a massive drop”.

“It was terrifying,” the man’s wife, who was travelling with him, said.

Photographs of the man’s injuries showed the back of his ear had been sliced apart and bruising on his face.

Aftermath of Singapore Airlines flight 321 from London to Singapore which had to divert to Bangkok due to severe turbulence. One death passenger and several injured. Blood everywhere, destroyed cabin. #singaporeairlines #sq321 pic.twitter.com/C2FgrVt9yv — Josh Cahill (@gotravelyourway) May 21, 2024

Another photograph showed where the man had slammed into the interior of the aircraft and left a dent. It was blood-stained.

The man has been discharged from hospital. He received 31 stitches and an X-ray showed his neck had been strained. He and his wife were still in Bangkok.

Singapore Airlines ‘deeply’ apologises for trauma experienced

An earlier statement from the airline posted on social media listed the nationalities of those on board as follows: 56 from Australia, 23 from New Zealand, two from Canada, one from Germany, three from India, two from Indonesia, one from Iceland, four from Ireland, one from Israel, 16 from Malaysia, two from Myanmar, five from the Philippines, 41 from Singapore, one from South Korea, two from Spain, 47 from the United Kingdom and four from the United States.

A later statement from the airline said 131 passengers had been flown to Singapore on a relief flight, while another 79 passengers and six crew remembers remained in Bangkok.

Singapore Airlines chief executive Goh Choon Phong said: “On behalf of Singapore Airlines, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased passenger”.

The aftermath of the turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 that killed one and injured many others.

“We also deeply apologise for the trauma experienced by all passengers and crew members on this flight. We are providing all possible assistance and support to them, along with their families and loved ones, during this difficult time. The wellbeing of our passengers and staff is our utmost priority.”

British passenger Andrew Davies told Sky News the seatbelt sign was illuminated but crew members didn’t have time to take their seats.

“Every single cabin crew person I saw was injured in some way or another, maybe with a gash on their head,” Davies said. “One had a bad back, who was in obvious pain.”

Dzafran Azmir, a 28-year-old student on the flight, told ABC News: “Some people hit their heads on the baggage cabins overhead and dented it. They hit the places where lights and masks are and broke straight through it.”

Aircraft turbulence

Kittipong Kittikachorn, general manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport, said seven passengers were severely injured, and 23 passengers and nine crew members had moderate injuries.

Sixteen people with less serious injuries received hospital treatment and 14 were treated at the airport. He said the British man appeared to have had a heart attack but medical authorities would need to confirm that.

Tracking data captured by FlightRadar24 and analysed by the Associated Press show the Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 cruising at an altitude of 37,000ft (11,277m).

At one point, the Boeing 777-300ER suddenly and sharply descended to 31,000ft (9448m) over about three minutes, according to the data. The aircraft then stayed at that altitude for under 10 minutes before diverting and landing in Bangkok less than a half hour later.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.