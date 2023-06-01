Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher. Photo / Stuff

Sinead Boucher is stepping down as Stuff CEO as part of a wide-sweeping change in leadership at the publishing company.

Former NZME executive Laura Maxwell will take the reins as CEO. Boucher will remain with the company as owner, executive chair and publisher.

Laura Maxwell is the new Stuff CEO. Photo / NZME

The moves were announced at an all-staff meeting at 2.30pm today.

Maxwell told Stuff: “I’m passionate about the role of media in upholding democracy and presenting a range of perspectives to help New Zealand continue to be a nation of independent thinkers. I thrive at building and leading high-performing teams and businesses and am honoured to take over the mantle from Sinead to continue to build a sustainable company for the future.”

Nadia Tolich is the new managing director of Stuff Digital and Joanna Norris is managing director of Stuff Masthead Publishing.

“I’m looking forward to reaching New Zealanders at scale, serving up lively, bold and entertaining content that stokes the interest of the nation and builds on our position as the number 1 digital site in NZ. That unrivalled reach, combined with the hyper-local power of Neighbourly and connection with nearly a million members across the motu is an exciting proposition,” Tolich said on Stuff.

“Our mastheads are totally focused on our subscribers and delivering beautifully told journalism from across the country in print and digital channels. Drawing on our 160-year history of journalism, we are reinvigorating and growing the portfolio of iconic journalism brands which are embedded in communities across New Zealand,” Norris said on Stuff.

Nadia Tolich is the new managing director of Stuff Digital. Photo / Ted Baghurst

In a statement, Boucher said she was looking forward to focusing on the strategic future of the business, its products and journalism as it shifts to prepare for the next big disruptive force of the digital era - the advent of new generative AI technologies.

It is three years to the day since Boucher acquired Stuff Limited, for $1.

“We’ve done a huge amount of valuable transformation over the past three years since buying the business, building our technology and capability to ensure we are fit to meet the challenges of the future in a time of profound disruption,” says Boucher.

“Now feels like the perfect time to hand over the daily leadership of the business to a fantastic new CEO, who will bring her own talents, experience and perspectives for the next chapter of the company.”

Maxwell is an experienced executive leader and digital CEO with significant experience in the media industry, having worked for NZME for many years as Chief Digital Officer and Chief Commercial Officer as well as Chief Executive of OneRoof, DRIVEN and GrabOne. Prior experience in Outdoor media and as GM Yahoo!NZ rounds out a comprehensive media portfolio.

“Laura has significant experience in building and scaling businesses, and has a proven track record of crafting and delivering strategies that result in accelerated revenue and profit growth in large-scale businesses,” says Boucher.

“As well as her huge professional experience and success, she is also someone I have a lot of admiration and respect for, whom I personally enjoy working with and who I know is committed to building success for Stuff and its people.”

MORE TO COME