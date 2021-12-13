Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Simon Wilson: The right and wrong way to spend money on cycling

6 minutes to read
Impression of how part of Te Whau Pathway would look, on the Whau River. Photo / Supplied

Impression of how part of Te Whau Pathway would look, on the Whau River. Photo / Supplied

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

OPINION:

There's a proposed pathway for cycling and walking in Auckland that got $35 million last year from the "shovel-ready" projects fund. It will connect Te Atatu with Green Bay, harbour to harbour, running on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.