Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Simon Wilson: The good and bad in Wayne Brown’s plan to fix Auckland congestion

Simon Wilson
By
8 mins to read
Auckland CBD commuters and business owners react to the potential congestion charge in the Emissions Reduction Plan that will be delivered on Monday. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

It was vintage WayneBrownery: Identify a problem, cut through the BS to find a solution, demand that it be done. It’s what we like about the guy.

The problem in this case is the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand