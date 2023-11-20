NZ police data shows the 501 policy halved Australia’s deportations, State Highway 25A will reopen to traffic in time for Christmas, David Cameron has been appointed as Foreign Secretary in a cabinet reshuffle and urgent measures to address the decreasing supply of rental properties. Video / AP / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency / NZHerald

Waka Kotahi is warning road users to expect delays after two separate breakdowns on the Auckland Harbour Bridge left traffic backed up traffic up as far south as Penrose.

The breakdowns have occurred on northbound lanes one and five.

Waka Kotahi is asking bridge users to pass with care.

Traffic is now backed up as south as Penrose. According to Google, it would take about 50 minutes to travel 12km from Ellerslie to the the harbour bridge.

One of the breakdowns has now been cleared but northbound motorists still face significant delays.

UPDATE - 2:35PM

Due to multiple breakdown's lane 1 of 5 and lane 3 of 5 is now BLOCKED on AKL Harbour Bridge. Pass with care and expect delays. ^HJ https://t.co/bksLtThPUW pic.twitter.com/k6rcWx32BV — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 20, 2023

Meanwhile, a crash on eastbound lanes on SH16 has closed the Te Atatu Rd on-ramp.

The agency is also encouraging motorists to use an alternative route to the Te Atatu Rd on-ramp after a crash.