Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Congestion charging: Everything you need to know, including where and when you could pay to drive in our major cities

Bernard Orsman
By
9 mins to read
Political parties are warming to the idea of congestion charging in Auckland and other big cities.

Political parties are warming to the idea of congestion charging in Auckland and other big cities.

The thorny issue of congestion charging - billing motorists to drive to and from city centres at rush hour - has been talked about for years. Now, cross-party support is growing for a charging scheme,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand