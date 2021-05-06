Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Simon Wilson: Revealed - how many people are on the average Queen St bus

7 minutes to read
People, bikes and scooters - and does Queen St need all those buses and cars? Photo / Sylvie Whinray

People, bikes and scooters - and does Queen St need all those buses and cars? Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Simon Wilson
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

Why are there so many buses on Queen St? Why don't we get rid of them – all of them, except the new e-buses?

In many ways, this goes to the heart of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.