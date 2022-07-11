Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Simon Wilson: David Seymour stoking the fires of a culture war

7 minutes to read
David Seymour addresses the Act Party conference in Wellington over the weekend. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

OPINION:

Act leader David Seymour told his party conference over the weekend that New Zealand is becoming an "ethno-state". He's said this before. His argument is largely based on the proposed Three Waters reforms and

