Simon Wilson: Commercial chaos in the midst of Japanese order

3 minutes to read
Commercial chaos or the secret to a city's success? Tokyo's Shinjuku district.

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

Tokyo is one of the most highly organised cities in the world. It has one of the biggest and best-functioning transit systems and it's acclaimed for its cleanliness and safety. That's not because Japanese people

