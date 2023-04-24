Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Simon Wilson: If your bus doesn’t come, Auckland Transport should promise to pay for an Uber

Simon Wilson
By
7 mins to read
Māngere woman Moa-Herilla Salu waits at her local stop to catch the bus. Photo / Supplied

Māngere woman Moa-Herilla Salu waits at her local stop to catch the bus. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

Why doesn’t Auckland Transport promise to pay for an Uber if your bus doesn’t come?

I know, it sounds like a recipe for chaos. Especially as cancelled trains in March caused AT nearly $20,000 on taxis, just to get fans to the Harry Styles concert.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand