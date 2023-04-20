Auckland Transport has revealed it spent almost $20,000 on taxicabs for about 1000 concert-goers when key railways lines were closed and buses were too busy.

Auckland Transport has revealed it spent almost $20,000 on taxicabs for about 1000 concert-goers when key railways lines were closed and buses were too busy.

Auckland Transport (AT) has revealed it spent almost $20,000 on taxicabs for about 1000 concertgoers when key railways lines were closed and buses were too busy.

A spokesman for AT said different transport options were usually put on for major events. Concerts and sports fixtures often included public transport travel with the ticket.

AT said there was a shortage of buses for the Harry Styles concert at Mt Smart Stadium on March 7, hence the need to “compensate for this gap”.

AT blamed the bus shortages on the fact the concert was on a weeknight and buses had to work their usual rush-hour routes, which the spokesman said was not typical for concerts.

The Southern and Onehunga train lines were also closed for Kiwirail’s ongoing Rail Network Rebuild programme, further reducing the capacity of public transport.

The AT spokesman said the reduced capacity because of the railway closure was unfortunate.

“For large concerts held at Mt Smart Stadium we usually provide for a large number of event-goers to travel quickly and efficiently to the venue by trains operating on the Onehunga Line,” he said.

AT secured 47 buses to transport concertgoers.

“This was significantly fewer buses than had been used for similar-sized concerts at Mt Smart Stadium, such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers where about 90 buses were used,” he said.

People were able to park at Alexandra Park and be shuttled to Mt Smart via taxicab paid for by AT.

It comes as Auckland Council faces a $295 million hole in its budget - and Mayor Wayne Brown’s derision of what he saw as wasteful spending.

The mayor’s office has been approached for comment.