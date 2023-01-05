Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Simon Henry: Inside the complex life of the rich-lister boss who called Nadia Lim a ‘Eurasian fluff’

By
15 mins to read
DGL Group chief executive Simon Henry at his Parnell home. Photo / Michael Craig

DGL Group chief executive Simon Henry at his Parnell home. Photo / Michael Craig

This year the Herald’s award-winning newsroom produced a range of first-class journalism, including investigating the state of our mental health in the Great Minds series, how NZ can rebuild stronger post-Covid with The and how to minimise the impact of living in an Inflation Nation.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand