Simon Greenwood trial: Motorcycles seen overtaking holiday traffic before Nikki Gapes killed

Simon Greenwood with partner Nikki Gapes were in a motorbike crash in 2018 on the Kaipara Coast Highway. Photo / Supplied

Simon Greenwood with partner Nikki Gapes were in a motorbike crash in 2018 on the Kaipara Coast Highway. Photo / Supplied

Auckland businessman Simon Greenwood's motorcycle could be seen "ducking in and out" of holiday traffic before an "almighty crash" killed his partner, Nicola Gapes, a court has been told.

Two motorcycles overtook a line of cars heading south on Kaipara Coast Highway and collided with a car turning into a boat club, nearby drivers have said in the judge-alone trial for Greenwood at Auckland District Court.

Greenwood denies one charge of careless driving causing the death of his partner, Gapes.

Greenwood was driving a Kawasaki ZX motorcycle with Gapes, 43, in pillion on a fine afternoon of Auckland Anniversary Day in 2018.

Many holidaymakers had chosen to take the alternative route south that day because State Highway 1 was heavily congested, the court heard.

The motorcycle, another motorcycle and car collided just before 3pm on January 29.

Gapes died at the scene from her injuries.

Greenwood, aged 52 at the time, was knocked unconscious and suffered broken ribs and internal injuries.

First responders found him sitting on the ground, in shock, asking where Gapes was.

He was hospitalised for three days.

Mother-of-three Nikki Gapes, 43, was killed in this January 2018 crash near Mangakura Boat Club on the Kaipara Coast Highway. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Gapes' death came three years after Greenwood's first wife, Toni Nelson, died of cancer aged 50.

The father-of-three sat behind his lawyer, David Jones QC, as the trial began today before Judge Michael Crosbie.

Judge Crosbie acknowledged a row of Gapes' friends and family sitting in the public gallery.

"I extend my sympathies for your loss. My task is to determine whether police can prove beyond reasonable doubt that Greenwood's driving was responsible for the passing of Nicola," he said.

The court heard how the weather and visibility was fine the day of the collision, and the road was dry. There was no alcohol or drugs detected in Greenwood.

The driver involved in the crash that day, Rana Kipa, saw a "flash" in his rear view mirror before he started indicating off the state highway and into the Mangakura Boat Club entrance way, the court heard.

He then felt two impacts "one after the other" hit the rear of his car, which pushed his car forward.

"We were just in shock. Our baby was screaming in the back seat. It was all ... happened pretty quickly. A lot of people came rushing around.

"Once we made sure our baby was okay … we just started to survey the area and the scene and everybody was in shock.

"I saw the two guys on the bikes but I didn't know about the lady until I saw her down the road," he told the court.

He said he drove over the brow of a hill and turned into the boat club so his partner could use the restroom.

He claimed he waited for a driver travelling in the opposite direction to pass before turning in. He "progressively" slowed down, indicated for "at least five" seconds and looked in his rear view mirror around four times, he said.

"I'm on the road every day. It was just another turn for me."

Simon Greenwood's defence lawyer, David Jones QC. Photo / Michael Craig

"Isn't it the case, Mr Kipa, you were driving down that slope and you were concentrating on getting to the area where the toilets were so your wife could use the bathroom?" David Jones QC asked under cross examination.

"That was the mission at the time, yeah," Kipa replied.

"You didn't look behind you in any way, looking in your rear mirror, in your side mirror, ...that's the position isn't it?" Jones QC responded.

"As I said, I looked at it around four times," Kipa said.

"I couldn't clearly see the second bike. It was in my rear view, quite a distance back...I thought he was still quite a fair way back."

"I suggest you simply didn't look behind you at all, went to turn into the boat club well before the actual entrance way, and you had no idea two motorbikes were about to overtake you, that's the position isn't it?" Jones QC asked his final question.

Kipa asked the lawyer to repeat the question before replying: "No, that's not right, no."

Kipa's partner, Tracey Potter, who was also in the car, said there was a "big bang" and the car was shunted forward.

"We had another big bang which pushed us into the barrier," she said.

"I jumped out, looked around and saw a bike on the road and someone lying by the front tyre of the passenger's side. I looked up and saw someone rolling further down the bridge."

Simon Greenwood is on trial for careless driving causing the death of his partner, Nikki Gapes. Photo / Supplied.

Blair Stanley was driving at least one car behind Kipa's grey Mazda, the court heard.

He heard two motorbikes approaching from behind before seeing them attempt to overtake the line of cars in the right, northbound lane.

"There's a long stretch of road. There were no cars in front ...coming northbound so it was a clear path, you could overtake," he said in his evidence.

"I'd obviously seen the passenger get thrown over the vehicle, so I pulled over straight away to get out and tend to people who had been involved in the crash."

Dylan French saw a red and a black motorbike "ducking in and out" of cars to "get ahead of the line" before the collision, he said.

"The black one was in front, the red one was following. They continued down the hill.

"The grey car had pulled out to go to the facility on the right. The motorbike - the black one - slammed into the back of the silver car and the red one had no chance at that point to brake really, and hit the silver car," he told the court.

The Crown is calling seven witnesses.

The trial is set down for three days.