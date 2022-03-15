National Party MP Simon Bridges is quitting politics and will step down as an MP in the next few weeks. Video / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon says Simon Bridges would be a "big loss" to the party, and a new finance spokesperson would be announced in a few hours.

It comes after the National MP for Tauranga announced yesterday he was quitting politics and would step down as MP in the next few weeks.

Bridges announced his decision after telling fellow MPs in caucus yesterday morning, and delivered an emotional speech at a press conference in the afternoon, saying "it's time".

Speaking on the AM show, Luxon said he was sad to see Bridges go, but understood his reasons for leaving and pursuing another career in the commercial world.

"For what it's worth I think he's going to be outstanding at it."

Bridges had been a great champion of Tauranga for 14 years, a senior MP, National leader and a really effective finance spokesman, Luxon said.

"A top guy, a really talented guy and he's going to do really well."

Luxon thought National would have a great candidate emerge in Tauranga to replace Bridges and they would work really hard and win it.

The selection process would take a few weeks before it was announced.

Bridges had been a member of the party for 30 years and said he believed in leader Christopher Luxon.

In a press conference yesterday he said it was time for him to explore significant commercial opportunities and maybe a media project.

Bridges said it was "too early" to say if he'd been offered another job.

At age 45, he said he was looking forward to his best years and spending more time with his children.