A gas leak at an address in South Auckland is causing significant traffic delays on a major road.

A police spokesperson said they were assisting Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) crews with the incident on Hill Rd, Manurewa, which was reported shortly before 3pm.

“Diversions in place are causing traffic to back up prior to the Southern Motorway (SH1) off-ramp to Hill Rd,” said police.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route.