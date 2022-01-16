'Significant sea swells': Mount Maunganui beach, Moturiki Island closed

Moturiki (Leisure) Island and Mount Maunganui's main beach, pictured here on Sunday morning, have been closed to the public due to rough seas. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Rough seas have prompted the closure of Mount Maunganui beach and Moturiki Island.

Tauranga City Council confirmed tonight it closed access to Moturiki Island, also known as Leisure Island, this afternoon.

In a statement, the council said the closure came "due to significant sea swells and the high incoming tide".

"This closure is to ensure public safety. Warning signs advising of the closure are in place."

The council will reassess the closure tomorrow.

The base track of Mauao was also closed this morning.

Earlier today, Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service chairman Jamie Troughton said waves at the main beach had reached 4m and "closed" signs had been put up at the beach.

Troughton said that while the swell was expected to drop "pretty quickly", there was still going to be a lot of water moving.

The local lifeguard service was on high alert and people were warned to stay out of the water.

A massive undersea volcanic eruption in Tonga and Cyclone Cody have caused strong and unpredictable surges along the Bay of Plenty coastline.