Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wind damage at $275m Wellington building project raises significant health and safety concerns

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

61 Molesworth St in Wellington is being systematically deconstructed after it became a hazard as a result of the recent earthquakes.
  • A “significant” incident occurred on the site of MFAT’s new $275 million office building in Wellington, with unbolted steel beams across three floors collapsing in strong winds.
  • No one was injured in the “near miss” because it happened early in the morning.
  • The builder has since changed practices on-site to account for Wellington’s “weather and seismic risks”.

A government department raised “significant” concerns about the construction of its new office building near Parliament after Wellington’s notorious wind caused part of the structure to collapse.

No one was injured in the early-morning incident in October last year, but documents released under the Official Information Act reveal the “near

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand