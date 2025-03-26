The build is due to be completed late this year and will house MFAT over a 21-year lease.

Incident reports released to the Herald show on October 25 between 5am and 6am, a large steel frame at the top of the building was dislodged by strong winds, collapsing on to beams on the two floors below and dislodging them too.

A container on-site “cushioned” the steel, protecting structures below.

Wind gusts of 120km/h were recorded in the city at the time of the incident, disrupting flights and ferries.

New documents show an incomplete temporary steel structure on the 12th level of the building was only restrained using a “gravity connection”, meaning it was unbolted from the structure.

Six beams had to be completely replaced and another 13 required repairs.

After the incident, LT McGuinness immediately launched an investigation, alongside structural steel specialists MJH Engineering.

WorkSafe was alerted and the area below was cordoned off. Works surrounding the damaged structure were cleared.

Precinct commissioned an independent health and safety report, as well as calling in engineering consultancy firm Beca to inspect and evaluate the damage.

Another structural engineering consultant, Bamford Consulting, was also brought in, telling Precinct that while the temporary restraining of beams using a gravity connection may be common, it is not “particularly appropriate under the circumstances”, given Wellington’s weather conditions and seismic risks.

LT McGuinness then stopped using the method, requiring all temporary restraints to have secured bolted connections designed by a structural engineer, to prevent a repeat incident.

An internal MFAT project update detailed the incident, saying the holds were simply “not strong enough in the severe winds” and confirming WorkSafe was investigating.

The internal investigation by LT McGuinness described the incident as a “near miss”, stating “no injuries resulted due to taking place early morning”.

Strong winds were said to be an ongoing issue for the construction project, including causing delays with using a large crane.

A health and safety report noted wind had a “significant impact on the project”, causing longer hours to be worked by contractors. The report said the incident was not a case of cutting corners.

The incident did not impact the building’s structural integrity or seismic strength and any delays to the project have since been mitigated, the documents state.

In correspondence obtained under the OIA, MFAT’s office relocation and workplace modernisation programme director emailed a senior Precinct development manager to express concern.

“The board is obviously very concerned about the incident from both a construction and ongoing health and safety perspective.”

MFAT asked to be sent all reports and investigations when they were available.

“I note that we have not received it yet. Our board is uncomfortable that we are not receiving an ‘independently’ verified report.

“Given the significant nature of the structural steel incident, we expect to be an active observer of the resolution process,” the MFAT manager said.

They said the ministry wanted all information so it could “reach a level of confidence in moving forward”.

It’s unknown what the total cost of the damage was. The ministry said it didn’t hold any information regarding the cost, which would have been managed by Precinct as the owner and LT McGuinness as the contractor.

An MFAT spokeswoman told the Herald it is now “satisfied by the steps and precautions taken by Precinct and LT McGuinness to ensure the site and building were safe following this incident”.

“MFAT is planning to occupy the new building in February 2026,” the spokeswoman said.

MFAT would not comment on the apparent budget increase, citing “commercial sensitivities and confidentiality obligations”.

A Precinct spokeswoman told the Herald it would not answer specific questions about the incident but confirmed no one was hurt and said that remediation work was completed “some time ago”.

“There was no additional cost to the project and no impact on the programme from this incident.”

LT McGuinness refused to comment, saying Precinct’s response was on behalf of both organisations.

WorkSafe visited the site but did not take any enforcement action.

“Although WorkSafe responded on October 25, 2024 to ensure the site was made safe, the investigation was carried out by LT McGuinness and MJH Engineering.

“WorkSafe is due to carry out a follow-up assessment at the site in the coming weeks to ensure ongoing compliance with the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015“, a spokesman said.

The building is being promoted as a “seismically resilient, environmentally-focused 6 Green Star commercial office building” in the parliamentary precinct and will house a ground-floor lobby cafe.

Architect Jasmax describes it as providing 360-degree views across the parliamentary precinct and Wellington Harbour.

The development’s price was initially reported as $250m, but this appears to have increased, with the development’s website showing an estimated value of $275m for the project.

The site on 61 Molesworth St has a somewhat controversial past.

The previous building was deemed at risk of collapse and had to be demolished in 2022.

A subsequent investigation found part of the old commercial building had been rented out unlawfully. The kitchen and cubicles were being used as bedrooms and the toilet was in a corridor through the fire exit.

It had been used as a carpark until construction started on the new office block.

