The signal fault happened at Wellington Junction early this morning. Photo / File

Wellington's trains have been significantly disrupted thanks to a signal fault, with Metlink expecting issues to continue for at least a few more hours.

The disruption was caused by a signal fault at Wellington Junction early this morning and lead to widespread cancellations, including all services on the Melling line.

Metlink, Kiwirail, and train operator Transdev are investigating options to resume normal services, but the rail network can expect to be affected for the next few hours, Metlink said in a statement.

Bus shuttles have been brought in to help replace train services and Metlink has introduced a disruption timetable.

Until further notice the Melling services have been cancelled, all services from Upper Hutt and Waikanae are running every 30 minutes, and Johnsonville and Wairarapa are running as normal.

"Bus replacements are in place where possible but Metlink urge the public to make alternative travel arrangements where possible to avoid lengthy delays," the statement said.

Passengers should regularly check the Metlink website for information on current services.

Any changes will be posted as soon as possible.