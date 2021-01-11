Sign of the times: Kiwi returnee takes job search to Gisborne roundabout

Kim Holloway spent 15 years in Australia building exploration drills for the mines. Photo / Liam Clayton

It worked in Australia, so Kim Holloway thought he would give it a go back in his hometown of Gisborne.

A home-made cardboard sign on the corner of Fitzherbert St and Ormond Rd has weathered thunderstorms and lots of rain, but still stands strong - along with its message.

"I need a job ... anything considered."

Holloway, 56, is a mechanical fitter who has been in the trade for most of his working life. He spent 15 years in Australia building exploration drills for the mines. Mechanical engineering is "in my blood", he said.

When he made a similar sign in Australia he got "heaps of responses".

"So I thought I'd give it a go here. I've had about six phone calls and been to a couple of interviews, which I will hear back later today about."

2020 has seen the biggest shake-up in New Zealand's job market for decades, with some industries obliterated overnight and others booming.

The sectors that have weathered the coronavirus pandemic best include health, dairy, e-commerce, online learning, transport and logistics, creative technology, engineering and construction, the trades, customer support and call centre work, and sideline businesses.

Those working in aviation, travel, tourism and hospitality have had the toughest time.

However, career and CV specialist Tom O'Neil said people coming from those industries had many transferable skills.

"With strong skills in relationship management, customer service, administration, retail and sales, it is very easy for people in these industries to pivot into a new allied industry successfully," O'Neil said.

"Being genuinely good with people and having a high level of emotional intelligence is also a major aspect of supervisors and management."

